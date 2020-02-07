B. Riley Cuts Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Price Target to $1.50

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TUES stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

