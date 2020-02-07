BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Thomas B. Smith Sells 2,927 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Thomas B. Smith sold 2,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $15,747.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $41,243.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.25 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 825,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 47,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 341,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

