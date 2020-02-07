BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $132.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. FBN Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $121.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Fortinet by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

