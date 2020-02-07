BMO Capital Markets Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $175.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

