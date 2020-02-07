Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.60. La-Z-Boy also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

