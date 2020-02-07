California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 135.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 26,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.