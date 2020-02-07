Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 223,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

