Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.97.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

