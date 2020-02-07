Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $600.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $520.00.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.14.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $526.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $335.22 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

