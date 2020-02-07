China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Down 4.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10, 12,293 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,826,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.