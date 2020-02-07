Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $293.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $189.91 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.