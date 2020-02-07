Citigroup Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $78.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of CL opened at $76.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

