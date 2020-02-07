Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter worth about $15,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 324,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

LSXMA stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

