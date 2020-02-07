Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

