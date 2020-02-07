Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New $479,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.