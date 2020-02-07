Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

