Community Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 64.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.03. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

