Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,429 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Spartan Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

