Community Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in IAA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 506,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.