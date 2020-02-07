COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stake Lowered by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438,000 shares during the period. COMSCORE accounts for 1.3% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in COMSCORE were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 108,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in COMSCORE by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $4.13 on Friday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 34,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,223.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,148.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

