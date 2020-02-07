Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

