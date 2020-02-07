Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 454 ($5.97) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.61) on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.80). The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 478.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Countryside Properties will post 3258.9999779 EPS for the current year.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

