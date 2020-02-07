Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 46,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 33,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 98,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 125,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

