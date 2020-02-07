Cowen Prime Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSBR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of CSBR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Champions Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

