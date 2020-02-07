Cowen Prime Services LLC Grows Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 1.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 855,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 124,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

