Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $19.67 Million Stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lessened its position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Quotient Technology comprises about 9.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUOT opened at $10.51 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

