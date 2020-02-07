Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. eHealth comprises about 1.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62 and a beta of 0.81.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

