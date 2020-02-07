Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises 4.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. First Analysis lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,143.14 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

