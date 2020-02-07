Cowen Prime Services LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $116.72 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

