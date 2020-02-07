Cowen Prime Services LLC Reduces Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cowen Prime Services LLC lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $80.50 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

