Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in SYSCO by 197.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SYSCO by 132.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

