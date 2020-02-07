Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA boosted their price objective on IQIYI to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

