Creative Planning Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

