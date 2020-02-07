Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after buying an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $37,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG opened at $96.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

