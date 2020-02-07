Creative Planning Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

