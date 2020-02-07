Creative Planning Has $1.66 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

