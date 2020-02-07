Creative Planning Has $1.74 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.