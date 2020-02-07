Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

