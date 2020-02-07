Creative Planning Invests $1.57 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,753,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,097,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,092,000.

PEAK opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

