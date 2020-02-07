Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $605,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $192.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.