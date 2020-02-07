Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 75,957 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,325.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

BUD opened at $76.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.