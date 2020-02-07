Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

