Creative Planning Purchases 15,621 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,278 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,853,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 353,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $4,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.11 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.