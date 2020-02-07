Creative Planning Purchases 1,926 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,698. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.06. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

