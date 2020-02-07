Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.