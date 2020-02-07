Creative Planning Sells 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 58.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $153.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $153.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.