Creative Planning Sells 181 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $262.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.24.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 1,063 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.93, for a total transaction of $257,171.59. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,534.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

