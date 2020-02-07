Creative Planning Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $151.60 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $152.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

