Creative Planning Sells 385 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after buying an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

