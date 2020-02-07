Credit Suisse Group Lowers Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $190.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HON. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $176.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

